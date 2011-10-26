Oct 26 (Reuters) -
XNET CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.71
1.64 3.40
(+3.9 pct) (+3.3 pct) (+1.9%)
Operating 325 mln 403 mln 720 mln
(-19.5 pct) (+24.4 pct)
(-11.4%) Recurring 342 mln
414 mln 740 mln (-17.4
pct) (+23.9 pct) (-11.1%) Net
194 mln 237 mln 424 mln
(-18.2 pct) (+5.9 pct)
(-11.0%) EPS Y4,710.45
Y5,757.46 Y10,264.36 Shares
41,308 41,308
Annual div Y5,600.00
Y5,600.00
-Q2 div Y2,800.00 Y2,800.00
-Q4 div Y2,800.00
Y2,800.00
NOTE - Xnet Corp is a software developer.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
