Oct 26 (Reuters) -

XNET CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.71 1.64 3.40 (+3.9 pct) (+3.3 pct) (+1.9%) Operating 325 mln 403 mln 720 mln

(-19.5 pct) (+24.4 pct) (-11.4%) Recurring 342 mln 414 mln 740 mln (-17.4 pct) (+23.9 pct) (-11.1%) Net

194 mln 237 mln 424 mln

(-18.2 pct) (+5.9 pct) (-11.0%) EPS Y4,710.45 Y5,757.46 Y10,264.36 Shares 41,308 41,308 Annual div Y5,600.00

Y5,600.00 -Q2 div Y2,800.00 Y2,800.00

-Q4 div Y2,800.00 Y2,800.00

NOTE - Xnet Corp is a software developer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

