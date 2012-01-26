Jan 26 (Reuters) -

COSMO BIO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 2000.00 yen 1800.00 yen

NOTE - Cosmo Bio Co Ltd is involved in export, import and sales of research reagents and instruments. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3386.TK1.