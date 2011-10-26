Oct 26 (Reuters) -
NIPPON VALQUA INDUSTRIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 19.14
18.43 37.50
(+3.9 pct) (+29.3 pct) (+2.1%)
Operating 1.51 1.73 3.20
(-12.6 pct)
(+2.0%) Recurring 1.57
1.64 3.10
(-4.1 pct) (+2.5%) Net
1.11 994 mln 1.90
(+11.2 pct)
(+3.1%) EPS Y12.51
Y11.14 Y21.50 Annual div
Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Nippon Valqua Industries Ltd is a manufacturer of
industrial packings.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7995.TK1.