Oct 26 (Reuters) -
MARUMITSU CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 20,2011 Sept 20,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.72 9.82 Recurring loss 229 mln loss 173 mln Net loss 36 mln prft 10 mln
NOTE - Marumitsu Co Ltd is a wholesaler of general clothing. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8256.TK1.
