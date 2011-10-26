Oct 26 (Reuters) -
TOLI CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 22.27 23.00 Operating loss 470 mln loss 650 mln Recurring loss 440 mln loss 650 mln Net loss 320 mln loss 300 mln
NOTE - Toli Corp is a manufacturer of resilient floorings.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7971.TK1.
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.