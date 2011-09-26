Sept 26 (Reuters) -

MEIHO ENTERPRISE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

July 31,2012 July 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 13.05 13.05 Operating loss 1.73 loss 260 mln Recurring loss 2.02 loss 510 mln Net loss 2.75 loss 480 mln

NOTE - Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd is a real estate developer.

