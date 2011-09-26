Sept 26 (Reuters) -

MEIHO ENTERPRISE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

13.05 14.30

(-8.7 pct) (-73.5 pct) Operating loss 1.73 loss 498 mln Recurring loss 2.02 loss 1.05 Net

loss 2.75 loss 1.37 EPS

loss Y284.97 loss Y141.74 Annual div

nil nil nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd is a real estate developer.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8927.TK1.