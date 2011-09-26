BRIEF-Maxfast Properties: company name change to MaxFastigheter AB accepted
* In accordance with board's proposal EGM accepted company name change
Sept 26 (Reuters) -
MEIHO ENTERPRISE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
13.05 14.30
(-8.7 pct) (-73.5 pct) Operating loss 1.73 loss 498 mln Recurring loss 2.02 loss 1.05 Net
loss 2.75 loss 1.37 EPS
loss Y284.97 loss Y141.74 Annual div
nil nil nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil
NOTE - Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd is a real estate developer.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8927.TK1.
* In accordance with board's proposal EGM accepted company name change
Feb 7 Health insurer Centene Corp reported an 89 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped primarily by the acquisition of Health Net and increased memberships.
NEW DELHI, Feb 7 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday defended his decision to abolish high denomination bank notes that has left the economy reeling, calling it a "fight" for the poor.