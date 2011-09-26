Sept 26 (Reuters) -
WEATHERNEWS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010
Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.04
3.00 6.30 13.00
(+1.2 pct) (+12.9 pct)
Operating 617 mln 676 mln 1.40
3.10 (-8.8 pct) (+91.3 pct)
Recurring 523 mln
640 mln 1.30 3.00 (-18.1
pct) (+89.7 pct) Net
302 mln 373 mln 800 mln
1.80 (-19.1 pct) (+81.4 pct)
EPS Y28.00
Y33.47 Y74.21 Y166.99
Diluted EPS Y27.80 Y33.31
NOTE - Weathernews Inc is a major meteorological
information services company.
