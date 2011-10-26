Oct 26 (Reuters) -
STELLA CHEMIFA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 15.44
13.82 29.78
(+11.7 pct) (+24.6 pct) (+5.2%)
Operating 1.56 1.70 3.12
(-8.2 pct) (+76.7 pct)
(-10.6%) Recurring 1.58
1.63 3.02
(-3.0 pct) (+84.6 pct) (-4.1%) Net
994 mln 1.09 1.77
(-9.1 pct) (+4.8 pct)
(-2.2%) EPS Y80.89
Y89.00 Y144.15 Annual div
Y38.00 Y38.00
-Q2 div Y17.00 Y17.00
-Q4 div Y21.00
Y21.00
NOTE - Stella Chemifa Corp is a leading maker of
high-purity chemicals.
