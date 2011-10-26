Oct 26 (Reuters) -
NIPPON STEEL CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.03 trln
2.02 trln 4.20 trln
(+0.3 pct) (+28.5 pct) (+2.2%)
Operating 64.41 118.11 130.00
(-45.5 pct)
(-21.5%) Recurring 94.21
134.87 180.00
(-30.1 pct) (-20.5%) Net
48.78 71.05 85.00
(-31.3 pct)
(-8.8%) EPS Y7.75
Y11.29 Y13.51 Diluted EPS
Y7.58 Y10.91
Annual div -Q2 div Y1.50 nil
NOTE - Nippon Steel Corp is a top-ranked steel maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
