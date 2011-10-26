Oct 26 (Reuters) -
PLA MATELS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 28.46
27.40 54.00
(+3.9 pct) (+31.1 pct) (-3.2%)
Operating 447 mln 417 mln 830 mln
(+7.2 pct) (+88.1 pct)
(-7.7%) Recurring 427 mln
405 mln 780 mln (+5.6
pct) (+115.5 pct) (-7.4%) Net
228 mln 233 mln 470 mln
(-2.1 pct) (+86.7 pct)
(-6.1%) EPS Y26.74
Y27.31 Y54.98 Annual div
Y14.00 Y13.00
-Q2 div Y7.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y7.00
NOTE - Pla Matels Corp is a trading company specialising in
resin materials.
