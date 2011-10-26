Oct 26 (Reuters) -
MONEX GROUP INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales
14.49 12.69
(+14.2 pct) (+11.5 pct)
Operating 1.72 2.25
(-23.5 pct) (-20.9 pct)
Recurring 1.76 2.49
(-29.4 pct) (-14.9 pct) Net
963 mln 1.60
(-39.8 pct) (-21.4 pct) EPS
Y312.70 Y535.03 Annual div
-Q2 div Y100.00 Y300.00
NOTE - Monex Group Inc is a major online brokerage formed
through a merger between Monex and Nikko Beans in Aug. 2004.
