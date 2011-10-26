Oct 26 (Reuters) -

MONEX GROUP INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO

H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales

14.49 12.69

(+14.2 pct) (+11.5 pct) Operating 1.72 2.25

(-23.5 pct) (-20.9 pct) Recurring 1.76 2.49

(-29.4 pct) (-14.9 pct) Net

963 mln 1.60

(-39.8 pct) (-21.4 pct) EPS

Y312.70 Y535.03 Annual div -Q2 div Y100.00 Y300.00

NOTE - Monex Group Inc is a major online brokerage formed through a merger between Monex and Nikko Beans in Aug. 2004.

