JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.28 5.35 10.35 (-1.2 pct) (+43.6 pct) (-1.9%) Operating 701 mln 771 mln 1.44

(-9.0 pct) (+14.9 pct)

(-1.0%) Recurring 730 mln 792 mln 1.48 (-7.8 pct) (+13.6 pct) (-1.5%) Net

350 mln 468 mln 795 mln

(-25.0 pct) (+12.0 pct) (-10.2%) EPS Y5,701.62 Y7,605.91 Y12,919.90 Shares 63,130 63,130 Annual div Y8,000.00

Y8,000.00 -Q2 div Y4,000.00 Y4,000.00

-Q4 div Y4,000.00 Y4,000.00

NOTE - Japan Pure Chemical Co Ltd is a maker of chemicals for electroplating, formed in 1999 by a management buyout.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

