JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.28
5.35 10.35
(-1.2 pct) (+43.6 pct) (-1.9%)
Operating 701 mln 771 mln 1.44
(-9.0 pct) (+14.9 pct)
(-1.0%) Recurring 730 mln
792 mln 1.48 (-7.8
pct) (+13.6 pct) (-1.5%) Net
350 mln 468 mln 795 mln
(-25.0 pct) (+12.0 pct)
(-10.2%) EPS Y5,701.62
Y7,605.91 Y12,919.90 Shares
63,130 63,130
Annual div Y8,000.00
Y8,000.00
-Q2 div Y4,000.00 Y4,000.00
-Q4 div Y4,000.00
Y4,000.00
NOTE - Japan Pure Chemical Co Ltd is a maker of chemicals
for electroplating, formed in 1999 by a management buyout.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
