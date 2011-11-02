BRIEF-Stopklatka Q4 net profit rises to 1.5 mln zlotys
* Q4 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($370,041) versus 190,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0536 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
MIXI INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.08 6.15 (-1.2 pct) (+30.6 pct) Operating 850 mln 1.69
(-49.7 pct) (-9.2 pct)
Recurring 708 mln 1.58 (-55.2 pct) (-12.9 pct) Net
340 mln 717 mln
(-52.5 pct) (-23.6 pct)
EPS Y2,258.34 Y4,636.83 Diluted EPS
Y2,253.49 Y4,614.47
Annual div Y1,000.00
Y1,000.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00
NOTE - Mixi Inc is the full company name.
* Denies any governance lapses alleged by some sections of media in reports that have appeared in last few days
LONDON, Feb 9 A potential €12bn of leveraged buyout loans could hit Europe’s loan market in the coming months as the pipeline of buyout deals starts to build, presenting a welcome break from a flood of refinancings and repricings that have dominated the market so far this year.