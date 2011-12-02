Dec 2 (Reuters) -

COOKPAD INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Apr 30, 2012 Apr 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.82 1.55 4.00 (+17.6 pct) (+73.5 pct) (+22.6%) Operating 878 mln 864 mln 1.87

(+1.5 pct) (+110.8 pct) (+15.1%) Recurring 846 mln 856 mln 1.82 (-1.2 pct) (+114.9 pct) (+14.3%) Net

462 mln 459 mln 1.00

(+0.6 pct) (+113.9 pct) (+18.2%) EPS Y28.60 Y28.55 Y62.04 Shares 16 mln 16 mln Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - Cookpad Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

