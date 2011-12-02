Dec 2 (Reuters) -
COOKPAD INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Apr 30, 2012 Apr 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.82 1.55 4.00 (+17.6 pct) (+73.5 pct) (+22.6%) Operating 878 mln 864 mln 1.87
(+1.5 pct) (+110.8 pct) (+15.1%) Recurring 846 mln 856 mln 1.82 (-1.2 pct) (+114.9 pct) (+14.3%) Net
462 mln 459 mln 1.00
(+0.6 pct) (+113.9 pct) (+18.2%) EPS Y28.60 Y28.55 Y62.04 Shares 16 mln 16 mln Annual div -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Cookpad Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2193.TK1.
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.