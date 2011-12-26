Dec 26 (Reuters) -

SRG TAKAMIYA CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 22.80 22.60 Operating 1.10 1.05 Recurring 1.00 850 mln Net 585 mln 518 mln

NOTE - SRG Takamiya Co Ltd is a leasing company specialised in scaffolding materials.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2445.TK1.