Oct 26 (Reuters) -
ASAX CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.66
3.21 5.44
(-17.2 pct) (-1.3 pct) (-12.3%)
Operating 1.60 1.60 3.03
(-0.1 pct) (-1.9 pct)
(-7.7%) Recurring 1.61
1.61 3.04
(+0.1 pct) (-1.8 pct) (-7.7%) Net
926 mln 895 mln 1.73
(+3.5 pct) (-3.9 pct)
(-7.5%) EPS Y8,432.85
Y8,145.22 Y15,697.65 Shares
109,935 109,935
Annual div Y3,000.00
Y3,000.00
-Q2 div Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00
-Q4 div Y1,500.00
Y1,500.00
NOTE - Asax Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8772.TK1.