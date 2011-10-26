Oct 26 (Reuters) -

ASAX CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.66 3.21 5.44 (-17.2 pct) (-1.3 pct) (-12.3%) Operating 1.60 1.60 3.03

(-0.1 pct) (-1.9 pct)

(-7.7%) Recurring 1.61 1.61 3.04 (+0.1 pct) (-1.8 pct) (-7.7%) Net

926 mln 895 mln 1.73

(+3.5 pct) (-3.9 pct) (-7.5%) EPS Y8,432.85 Y8,145.22 Y15,697.65 Shares 109,935 109,935 Annual div Y3,000.00

Y3,000.00 -Q2 div Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00

-Q4 div Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00

NOTE - Asax Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

