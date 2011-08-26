Aug 26 (Reuters) -

DIGITAL HEARTS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to

March 31,2012

LATEST

FORECAST Sales 4.51 Operating 645 mln Recurring 646 mln Net 355 mln

NOTE - Digital Hearts Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3620.TK1.