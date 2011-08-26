MSG TERMINATED Aug 26 (Reuters) -

COMPUTER ENGINEERING & CONSULTING LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

July 31,2011 July 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 20.50 20.00 Operating 350 mln 700 mln Recurring 400 mln 600 mln Net loss 300 mln prft 100 mln

NOTE - Computer Engineering & Consulting Ltd is a major so