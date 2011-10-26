Oct 26 (Reuters) -

TOHO KINZOKU CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.12 2.50 4.54 (-15.0 pct) (+19.0 pct) (-7.1%) Operating loss 1 mln prft 136 mln prft 114 mln (-41.4%) Recurring loss 13 mln prft 93 mln prft 83 mln

(-31.0%) Net

loss 23 mln prft 78 mln prft 70 mln

(+13.7%)

EPS loss Y1.03 prft Y3.37 prft Y3.01 Shares 23 mln 23 mln

NOTE - Toho Kinzoku Co Ltd is a comprehensive smelter-processor of tungsten and molybdenum.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5781.TK1.