Oct 26 (Reuters) -
TOHO KINZOKU CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.12
2.50 4.54
(-15.0 pct) (+19.0 pct) (-7.1%)
Operating loss 1 mln prft 136 mln prft 114 mln
(-41.4%) Recurring loss 13 mln prft
93 mln prft 83 mln
(-31.0%) Net
loss 23 mln prft 78 mln prft 70 mln
(+13.7%)
EPS loss Y1.03 prft Y3.37
prft Y3.01 Shares 23 mln
23 mln
NOTE - Toho Kinzoku Co Ltd is a comprehensive
smelter-processor of tungsten and molybdenum.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5781.TK1.