Aug 26 (Reuters) -

CELSYS INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Oct 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

1.80 1.93 2.99

(-6.4 pct) (+0.9 pct) Operating 145 mln 348 mln 526 mln

(-58.2 pct) (+46.2 pct) Recurring 134 mln 346 mln 523 mln

(-61.1 pct) (+45.4 pct) Net 77 mln 193 mln 298 mln

(-60.0 pct) (+28.9 pct) EPS Y2,435.27 Y6,397.79 Y9,735.06 Diluted EPS Y2,370.85 Y6,120.87

NOTE - Celsys Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

