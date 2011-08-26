BRIEF-BSM Technologies Inc reports Q1 loss per share $0.006
* BSM Technologies Inc reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
Aug 26 (Reuters) -
CELSYS INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Oct 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
1.80 1.93 2.99
(-6.4 pct) (+0.9 pct) Operating 145 mln 348 mln 526 mln
(-58.2 pct) (+46.2 pct) Recurring 134 mln 346 mln 523 mln
(-61.1 pct) (+45.4 pct) Net 77 mln 193 mln 298 mln
(-60.0 pct) (+28.9 pct) EPS Y2,435.27 Y6,397.79 Y9,735.06 Diluted EPS Y2,370.85 Y6,120.87
NOTE - Celsys Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3829.TK1.
* Unisys Corporation names Paul Martin to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Determine announces 3rd quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results, exceeding revenue and earnings expectations