Aug 26 (Reuters) -

KEYWARE SOLUTIONS INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to

Sept 30,2011

LATEST

FORECAST Sales 6.73 Operating loss 370 mln Recurring loss 427 mln Net loss 465 mln

NOTE - Keyware Solutions Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3799.TK1.