Oct 26 (Reuters) -

CAPCOM CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 29.25 40.71 86.00 (-28.1 pct) (+4.7 pct) (-12.0%) Operating 2.78 3.94 12.10

(-29.4 pct) (-29.3 pct) (-15.4%) Recurring 1.91 2.88 12.00 (-33.8 pct) (-47.4 pct) (-6.7%) Net

906 mln 1.78 7.00

(-49.2 pct) (-39.9 pct) (-9.7%) EPS Y15.56 Y30.20 Y120.87 Annual div

Y40.00 Y40.00 -Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00

-Q4 div Y25.00

Y25.00

NOTE - Capcom Co Ltd is a leading producer of home computer game software. Renowned for development prowess of large-capacity equipment for arcade game centres.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9697.TK1.