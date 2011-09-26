Sept 26 (Reuters) -

NANOCARRIER CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 207 mln 115 mln Recurring loss 139 mln loss 339 mln Net loss 140 mln loss 340 mln

NOTE - NanoCarrier Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4571.TK1.