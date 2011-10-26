Oct 26 (Reuters) -

KOBAYASHI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 64.02 64.25 131.00 (-0.4 pct) (+0.8 pct) (+0.1%) Operating 10.71 10.56 18.70

(+1.4 pct) (+7.0 pct)

(+0.4%) Recurring 10.96 10.50 19.10 (+4.4 pct) (+10.9 pct) (+0.5%) Net

6.15 6.27 10.00

(-2.0 pct) (+17.0 pct) (+7.1%) EPS Y150.19 Y153.23 Y244.21 Annual div

Y70.00 Y66.00 -Q2 div Y35.00 Y33.00

-Q4 div Y33.00

Y35.00

NOTE - Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd produces aromatics, other household products and wholesales over-the-counter drugs.

