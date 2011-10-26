Oct 26 (Reuters) -
KOBAYASHI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 64.02
64.25 131.00
(-0.4 pct) (+0.8 pct) (+0.1%)
Operating 10.71 10.56 18.70
(+1.4 pct) (+7.0 pct)
(+0.4%) Recurring 10.96
10.50 19.10
(+4.4 pct) (+10.9 pct) (+0.5%) Net
6.15 6.27 10.00
(-2.0 pct) (+17.0 pct)
(+7.1%) EPS Y150.19
Y153.23 Y244.21 Annual div
Y70.00 Y66.00
-Q2 div Y35.00 Y33.00
-Q4 div Y33.00
Y35.00
NOTE - Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd produces aromatics,
other household products and wholesales over-the-counter drugs.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4967.TK1.