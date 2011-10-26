MSG TERMINATED Oct 26 (Reuters) -
DAYTONA CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
4.64 4.50 6.27
(+3.0 pct) (-6.3 pct) Operating 221 mln 129 mln 271 mln
(+70.6 pct) (-9.5 pct) Recurr
