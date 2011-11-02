Nov 2 (Reuters) -

SHOWA SYSTEM ENGINEERING CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.87 1.87 3.90 (+0.1 pct) (+5.2 pct) (+1.8%) Operating 47 mln 27 mln 100 mln

(+69.4 pct)

(+7.9%) Recurring 57 mln 45 mln 115 mln (+26.5 pct) (-5.7%) Net

27 mln 28 mln 58 mln

(-1.4 pct) (-13.6%)

EPS Y5.80 Y5.88

Y12.07 Shares 5 mln 5 mln Annual div

Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Showa System Engineering Corp develops computer systems, software mainly for brokerages, insurance companies.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4752.TK1.