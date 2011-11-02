BRIEF-Stopklatka Q4 net profit rises to 1.5 mln zlotys
* Q4 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($370,041) versus 190,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0536 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
SHOWA SYSTEM ENGINEERING CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.87 1.87 3.90 (+0.1 pct) (+5.2 pct) (+1.8%) Operating 47 mln 27 mln 100 mln
(+69.4 pct)
(+7.9%) Recurring 57 mln 45 mln 115 mln (+26.5 pct) (-5.7%) Net
27 mln 28 mln 58 mln
(-1.4 pct) (-13.6%)
EPS Y5.80 Y5.88
Y12.07 Shares 5 mln 5 mln Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Showa System Engineering Corp develops computer systems, software mainly for brokerages, insurance companies.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4752.TK1.
* Denies any governance lapses alleged by some sections of media in reports that have appeared in last few days
LONDON, Feb 9 A potential €12bn of leveraged buyout loans could hit Europe’s loan market in the coming months as the pipeline of buyout deals starts to build, presenting a welcome break from a flood of refinancings and repricings that have dominated the market so far this year.