JFE SHOJI HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.08 trln
996.55 2.18 trln
(+8.1 pct) (+12.3 pct) (+8.4%)
Operating 10.17 11.37 22.00
(-10.5 pct) (+102.3 pct)
(-5.8%) Recurring 10.80
11.82 23.00
(-8.6 pct) (+115.4 pct) (-3.3%) Net
5.94 7.44 15.00
(-20.2 pct) (+146.8 pct)
(+9.9%) EPS Y25.17
Y31.52 Y63.53 Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 nil
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y5.00
NOTE - JFE Shoji Holdings, Inc. is the full company name.
