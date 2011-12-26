China to take fingerprints of foreign visitors as security step
BEIJING, Feb 9 China is to begin taking fingerprints of all foreign visitors as it steps up security on its borders, the Ministry of Public Security said on Thursday.
Dec 26 (Reuters) -
YOKOGAWA BRIDGE HOLDINGS CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 77.00 77.00 Operating 1.20 1.20 Recurring 1.27 1.27 Net 50 mln 600 mln
NOTE - Yokogawa Bridge Holdings Corp is a major maker of steel structures, including bridges. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5911.TK1.
BEIJING, Feb 9 China is to begin taking fingerprints of all foreign visitors as it steps up security on its borders, the Ministry of Public Security said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. aviation executives will discuss the industry's aging airports and air traffic control reform when they meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Japan seeks "win-win" economic ties with Washington (Adds comment by Japanese chief cabinet secretary)