Oct 26 (Reuters) -

UEMATSU SHOKAI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 20, 2011 Sep 20, 2010 Mar 20, 2012 Mar 20, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.93 2.87 5.70 (+2.2 pct) (+35.7 pct) (+4.1%) Operating 23 mln 11 mln 30 mln

(+99.6 pct) (+233.3%) Recurring 48 mln 36 mln 80 mln (+31.4 pct) (+35.6%) Net

54 mln 32 mln 80 mln

(+68.3 pct)

EPS Y11.78 Y7.00

Y17.26 Shares 5 mln 5 mln Annual div

Y2.50 nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

Y2.50

NOTE - Uematsu Shokai Co Ltd is a trading company dealing in machinery and tools.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

