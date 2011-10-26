Oct 26 (Reuters) -
UEMATSU SHOKAI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 20, 2011 Sep 20, 2010 Mar 20, 2012
Mar 20, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.93
2.87 5.70
(+2.2 pct) (+35.7 pct) (+4.1%)
Operating 23 mln 11 mln 30 mln
(+99.6 pct)
(+233.3%) Recurring 48 mln
36 mln 80 mln (+31.4
pct) (+35.6%) Net
54 mln 32 mln 80 mln
(+68.3 pct)
EPS Y11.78 Y7.00
Y17.26 Shares 5 mln
5 mln Annual div
Y2.50 nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
Y2.50
NOTE - Uematsu Shokai Co Ltd is a trading company dealing
in machinery and tools.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9914.TK1.