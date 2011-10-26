Oct 26 (Reuters) -
SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 20.49
20.89 41.50
(-1.9 pct) (+4.4 pct) (-0.1%)
Operating 2.83 3.11 5.20
(-9.0 pct) (+25.0 pct)
(-10.2%) Recurring 2.74
2.95 5.20
(-7.1 pct) (+24.9 pct) (-7.3%) Net
1.57 1.30 3.00
(+21.1 pct) (-9.5 pct)
(+8.8%) EPS Y26.89
Y22.20 Y51.31 Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Shikoku Chemicals Corp is a chemical maker strong in
mirabilite anhydride.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4099.TK1.