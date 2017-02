BRIEF-Terumo names Takahito Mimura as chairman and Shinjiro Sato as president

Feb 9 Terumo Corp: * Says the co names Takahito Mimura as chairman of the board * Says the co names Shinjiro Sato as president and CEO * Says effective on April 1 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/mpOLIG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)