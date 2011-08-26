BRIEF-Dragontail Systems signed an agreement with Howazit
* Signed an agreement with Howazit, a provider of end-to-end customer communications platform
Aug 26 (Reuters) -
DAIWA COMPUTER CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 1.58 1.53 1.66
809 mln
(+3.2 pct) (-22.7 pct) (+4.6%)
(+11.8%) Operating 120 mln 92 mln 125 mln
56 mln
(+29.7 pct) (-54.6 pct) (+3.9%)
(+27.6%) Recurring 123 mln 96 mln 127 mln
57 mln
(+27.4 pct) (-54.0 pct) (+3.5%)
(+28.1%) Net 73 mln 65 mln 73 mln
33 mln
(+12.4 pct) (-24.3 pct) (+1.2%)
(+1.0%) EPS Y83.20 Y74.02 Y84.17
Y37.72 Annual div Y30.00 Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y30.00 Y30.00 Y30.00
NOTE - Daiwa Computer Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3816.TK1.
* Q3 revenue view $391.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
