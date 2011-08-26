Aug 26 (Reuters) -

DAIWA COMPUTER CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 1.58 1.53 1.66

809 mln

(+3.2 pct) (-22.7 pct) (+4.6%)

(+11.8%) Operating 120 mln 92 mln 125 mln

56 mln

(+29.7 pct) (-54.6 pct) (+3.9%)

(+27.6%) Recurring 123 mln 96 mln 127 mln

57 mln

(+27.4 pct) (-54.0 pct) (+3.5%)

(+28.1%) Net 73 mln 65 mln 73 mln

33 mln

(+12.4 pct) (-24.3 pct) (+1.2%)

(+1.0%) EPS Y83.20 Y74.02 Y84.17

Y37.72 Annual div Y30.00 Y30.00 Y30.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y30.00 Y30.00 Y30.00

NOTE - Daiwa Computer Co Ltd is the full company name.

