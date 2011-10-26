Oct 26 (Reuters) -

HEIWA REAL ESTATE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 16.65 14.08 29.00 (+18.2 pct) (-0.8 pct) (-3.8%) Operating 3.76 3.96 6.50

(-5.0 pct) (+7.9 pct) (-22.7%) Recurring 2.39 2.40 3.40 (-0.6 pct) (+14.1 pct) (-34.4%) Net

1.21 884 mln 2.00

(+36.4 pct) (+61.1 pct) (-3.0%) EPS Y6.05 Y5.94 Y9.90 Diluted EPS

Y5.48 Y5.25 Annual div Y4.00

Y4.00 -Q2 div Y2.00 Y2.00

-Q4 div Y2.00

Y2.00

NOTE - Heiwa Real Estate Co Ltd is the owner of stock exchange buildings in Tokyo and other major cities.

