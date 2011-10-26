Oct 26 (Reuters) -
HEIWA REAL ESTATE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 16.65
14.08 29.00
(+18.2 pct) (-0.8 pct) (-3.8%)
Operating 3.76 3.96 6.50
(-5.0 pct) (+7.9 pct)
(-22.7%) Recurring 2.39
2.40 3.40
(-0.6 pct) (+14.1 pct) (-34.4%) Net
1.21 884 mln 2.00
(+36.4 pct) (+61.1 pct)
(-3.0%) EPS Y6.05
Y5.94 Y9.90 Diluted EPS
Y5.48 Y5.25
Annual div Y4.00
Y4.00
-Q2 div Y2.00 Y2.00
-Q4 div Y2.00
Y2.00
NOTE - Heiwa Real Estate Co Ltd is the owner of stock
exchange buildings in Tokyo and other major cities.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
