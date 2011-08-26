BRIEF-BSM Technologies Inc reports Q1 loss per share $0.006
* BSM Technologies Inc reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
Aug 26 (Reuters) -
KEYWARE SOLUTIONS INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to
Sept 30,2011
LATEST
FORECAST Sales 4.44 Operating loss 375 mln Recurring loss 277 mln Net loss 298 mln
NOTE - Keyware Solutions Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3799.TK1.
* BSM Technologies Inc reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Unisys Corporation names Paul Martin to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Determine announces 3rd quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results, exceeding revenue and earnings expectations