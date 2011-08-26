BRIEF-Dragontail Systems signed an agreement with Howazit
* Signed an agreement with Howazit, a provider of end-to-end customer communications platform
Aug 26 (Reuters) -
COMPUTER ENGINEERING & CONSULTING LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Jan 31,2012 Jan 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 42.00 41.00 Operating 1.45 1.80 Recurring 1.40 1.60 Net 300 mln 600 mln
NOTE - Computer Engineering & Consulting Ltd is a major software development company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9692.TK1.
* Signed an agreement with Howazit, a provider of end-to-end customer communications platform
* Q3 revenue view $391.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A dozen Democratic U.S. senators on Thursday denounced a Trump administration plan to revamp a government program on countering violent extremism, saying narrowing its focus solely to Islamic threats could jeopardize security and may be illegal.