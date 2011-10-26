Oct 26 (Reuters) -
KOMERI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 160.13 149.79 316.00 (+6.9 pct) (+2.6 pct) (+5.8%) Operating 13.43 9.79 20.60
(+37.1 pct) (-4.4 pct) (+29.8%) Recurring 13.22 9.56 20.20 (+38.3 pct) (-2.7 pct) (+31.5%) Net
7.42 4.83 9.70
(+53.7 pct) (-13.4 pct) (+70.2%) EPS Y146.13 Y94.58 Y191.03 Diluted EPS
Y146.12 Annual div Y34.00
Y34.00 -Q2 div Y17.00 Y17.00
-Q4 div Y17.00
Y17.00
NOTE - Komeri Co Ltd is a medium-scale home centre operator.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8218.TK1.
