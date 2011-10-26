Oct 26 (Reuters) -
KYOTO KIMONO YUZEN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.70 8.16 17.60 (+6.7 pct) (+6.1 pct) (+2.5%) Operating 1.56 867 mln 2.85
(+79.7 pct) (+15.0 pct) (+27.6%) Recurring 1.58 882 mln 2.89 (+78.9 pct) (+14.0 pct) (+29.0%) Net
925 mln 475 mln 1.66
(+94.8 pct) (+13.3 pct) (+36.1%) EPS Y63.18 Y26.25 Y113.34 Annual div
Y42.00 Y42.00 -Q2 div Y12.00 Y12.00
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y30.00
NOTE - Kyoto Kimono Yuzen Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7615.TK1.
