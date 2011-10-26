Oct 26 (Reuters) -
YAMAZEN CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 15.00 yen 12.00 yen
-Q2 div 7.00 yen 5.00 yen
NOTE - Yamazen Corp is a specialist trader of machinery and
tools. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most
cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the
second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in
2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8051.TK1.