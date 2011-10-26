Oct 26 (Reuters) -

NAMCO BANDAI HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 420.00 400.00 Operating 25.00 16.50 Recurring 26.00 16.50 Net 15.00 8.50 NOTE - Namco Bandai Holdings Inc is a holding company formed on Sept. 29, 2005, through the merger of two toy makers Bandai Co. and Namco Ltd. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7832.TK1.