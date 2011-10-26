Oct 26 (Reuters) -
JAPAN AVIATION ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 54.89
56.35 114.50
(-2.6 pct) (+11.6 pct) (+3.5%)
Operating 2.82 4.00 7.20
(-29.5 pct) (+660.3 pct)
(+13.5%) Recurring 2.29
3.46 6.35
(-34.0 pct) (+357.1 pct) (+14.2%) Net
1.41 2.03 3.90
(-30.6 pct) (+319.8 pct)
(+13.6%) EPS Y15.55
Y22.39 Y43.05 Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd makes
connectors for industrial use.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6807.TK1.