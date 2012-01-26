Jan 26 (Reuters) -

OSAKA SEC FINANCE

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 2.53 2.49 (+1.9 pct) Operating

loss 68 mln loss 472 mln Recurring prft 155 mln loss 273 mln Net 406 mln 2.48 (-83.6 pct) EPS Y11.11 Y67.79

NOTE - Osaka Securities Finance Co Ltd is a securities financing company affiliated to Osaka Securities Exchange

