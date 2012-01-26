Jan 26 (Reuters) -

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GROUP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 343 mln 712 mln

(-51.8 pct) Operating

78 mln 415 mln

(-81.1 pct) Recurring

45 mln 372 mln

(-87.8 pct) Net

22 mln 208 mln

(-89.4 pct) EPS

Y2.97 Y28.24 Diluted Y2.85 Y26.58 EPS

NOTE - Financial Products Group Co Ltd is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7148.TK1.