BRIEF-Stopklatka Q4 net profit rises to 1.5 mln zlotys
* Q4 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($370,041) versus 190,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0536 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
RISO KAGAKU CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 35.94 37.46 75.70 (-4.0 pct) (+0.2 pct) (-1.6%) Operating 1.28 1.85 3.60
(-31.0 pct) (-18.3%) Recurring 1.10 1.96 3.55 (-44.0 pct) (-28.1%) Net
1.01 1.81 3.50
(-44.2 pct) (-44.3%) EPS Y40.39 Y70.83 Y142.35 Annual div
Y40.00 Y50.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y50.00
Y40.00
NOTE - Riso Kagaku Corp manufactures copying machines for office and home use.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6413.TK1.
* Denies any governance lapses alleged by some sections of media in reports that have appeared in last few days
LONDON, Feb 9 A potential €12bn of leveraged buyout loans could hit Europe’s loan market in the coming months as the pipeline of buyout deals starts to build, presenting a welcome break from a flood of refinancings and repricings that have dominated the market so far this year.