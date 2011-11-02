Nov 2 (Reuters) -

SONY CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.07 trln 3.39 trln 6.50 trln (-9.6 pct) (+4.1 pct) (-9.5%) Operating 25.87 135.67 20.00

(-80.9 pct) (-90.0%) Pretax 23.21 141.62 10.00 (-83.6 pct) (-95.1%) Net

loss 42.48 prft 56.88 loss 90.00

EPS loss Y42.33 prft Y56.68 loss Y89.68 Diluted EPS loss Y42.33

prft Y56.61 Annual div -Q2 div Y12.50 Y12.50

NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer electronics. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

