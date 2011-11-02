Nov 2 (Reuters) -
NIPPON KANZAI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 36.26
36.63 75.00
(-1.0 pct) (+3.7 pct) (+2.1%)
Operating 1.86 1.76 3.90
(+5.4 pct) (+9.6 pct)
(+10.5%) Recurring 1.98
1.82 4.10
(+9.0 pct) (+33.4 pct) (+9.7%) Net
1.02 788 mln 2.10
(+29.6 pct) (+16.4 pct)
(+24.6%) EPS Y60.41
Y45.99 Y123.49 Annual div
Y40.00 Y50.00
-Q2 div Y20.00 Y16.00
-Q4 div Y34.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Nippon Kanzai Co Ltd offers building maintenance
services.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9728.TK1.