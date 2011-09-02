Sept 2 (Reuters) -

ZAPPALLAS INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 2.85 2.86 (-0.3 pct) (+2.4 pct) Operating 766 mln 794 mln

(-3.5 pct) (+3.9 pct) Recurring 768 mln 798 mln

(-3.8 pct) (+4.6 pct) Net 454 mln 472 mln

(-3.9 pct) (+5.5 pct) EPS Y3,651.76 Y3,819.96 Diluted EPS Y3,590.89 Y3,742.63

NOTE - Zappallas Inc creates contents for mobile phones..

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3770.TK1.