Nov 2 (Reuters) -
FOSTER ELECTRIC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 52.07
46.97 105.00
(+10.9 pct) (+13.6 pct) (+3.6%)
Operating 499 mln 4.07 3.50
(-87.7 pct) (-8.4 pct)
(-54.1%) Recurring 609 mln
3.99 3.50
(-84.7 pct) (-13.1 pct) (-53.9%) Net
loss 163 mln prft 2.31 prft 1.50
(-8.6 pct)
(-67.7%) EPS loss Y6.99 prft
Y98.93 prft Y64.30 Annual div
Y30.00 Y56.00
-Q2 div Y15.00 Y28.00
-Q4 div Y28.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Foster Electric Co Ltd is a major maker of speakers
and microphones based on OEM (original equipment manufacturer)
contracts.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6794.TK1.