MATSUMOTO INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Oct 30, 2011 Apr 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 546 mln 533 mln 800 mln 2.90 (+2.4 pct) (+1.9 pct) Operating loss 136 mln loss 196 mln loss 500 mln prft 50 mln Recurring loss 124 mln loss 183 mln loss 500 mln prft 60 mln Net loss 124 mln loss 236 mln loss 500 mln prft 50 mln EPS loss Y33.04 loss Y62.67 loss Y132.30 prft Y13.23

NOTE - Matsumoto Inc makes albums for schools and universities.

