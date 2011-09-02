Sept 2 (Reuters) -
MATSUMOTO INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010
Oct 30, 2011 Apr 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 546 mln
533 mln 800 mln 2.90
(+2.4 pct) (+1.9 pct)
Operating loss 136 mln loss 196 mln loss 500 mln
prft 50 mln
Recurring loss 124 mln loss 183 mln loss 500 mln
prft 60 mln
Net loss 124 mln loss 236 mln loss 500 mln
prft 50 mln
EPS loss Y33.04 loss Y62.67 loss Y132.30
prft Y13.23
NOTE - Matsumoto Inc makes albums for schools and
universities.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7901.TK1.