OK FOOD INDUSTRY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.42 4.28 8.80 (+3.3 pct) (-4.6 pct) (+3.2%) Operating loss 190 mln prft 50 mln loss 140 mln

(-81.3 pct)

Recurring loss 223 mln prft 23 mln loss 190 mln

(-90.8 pct) Net

loss 255 mln prft 1 mln loss 250 mln

(-99.2 pct)

EPS loss Y6.88 prft Y0.03 loss Y6.75 Shares 37 mln 37 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - OK Food Industry Co Ltd manufactures fried bean curd.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

