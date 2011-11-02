Nov 2 (Reuters) -
OK FOOD INDUSTRY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.42
4.28 8.80
(+3.3 pct) (-4.6 pct) (+3.2%)
Operating loss 190 mln prft 50 mln loss 140 mln
(-81.3 pct)
Recurring loss 223 mln prft
23 mln loss 190 mln
(-90.8 pct) Net
loss 255 mln prft 1 mln loss 250 mln
(-99.2 pct)
EPS loss Y6.88 prft Y0.03
loss Y6.75 Shares 37 mln
37 mln Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - OK Food Industry Co Ltd manufactures fried bean
curd.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2905.TK1.